SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Stock Performance

Shares of SuperCom stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 5.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.09. SuperCom has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.48.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.75 million during the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 18.80% and a positive return on equity of 36.04%.

Institutional Trading of SuperCom

About SuperCom

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPCB. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SuperCom during the first quarter worth $673,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SuperCom by 126.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of SuperCom during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

