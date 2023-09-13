Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) is Front Row Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Front Row Advisors LLC lowered its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Synopsys makes up approximately 2.1% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Synopsys by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,498,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,510,213,000 after purchasing an additional 166,992 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Synopsys by 4.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,636,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,177,068,000 after purchasing an additional 246,007 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 14.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,436,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,327,524,000 after purchasing an additional 420,783 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,245,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,250,869,000 after purchasing an additional 52,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Synopsys by 3.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,875,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,110,553,000 after purchasing an additional 86,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total transaction of $2,349,825.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,737,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,221,081.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total value of $2,349,825.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,737,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,703 shares of company stock valued at $25,129,310. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $456.16 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.00 and a 12 month high of $471.15. The stock has a market cap of $69.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $446.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $413.01.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.50.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

