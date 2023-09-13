T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.22

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 1.22 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

T. Rowe Price Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 38 years. T. Rowe Price Group has a dividend payout ratio of 64.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group to earn $7.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.7%.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $110.28 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $134.64. The company has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.24.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 18.30%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $1,338,373.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,473,533.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,014,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after purchasing an additional 625,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,559,000 after buying an additional 436,365 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 850.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,988,000 after buying an additional 325,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 127.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 521,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,806,000 after buying an additional 292,240 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TROW. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.73.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

