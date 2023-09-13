T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Price Down 3.4%

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $106.30 and last traded at $106.57. 242,769 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,484,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.28.

Several research firms have issued reports on TROW. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.73.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.24. The company has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.32.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $1,338,373.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

