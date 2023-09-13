Take-Two Interactive Software’s (TTWO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $167.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.76.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $143.69. 205,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,129. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.15.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avala Global LP bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth about $14,605,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

