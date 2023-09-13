Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $22.88

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.88 and last traded at $23.33, with a volume of 56906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $52.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.87.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $195.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.62 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 28.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tandem Diabetes Care

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 57,529 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 14,344 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 586,150 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,347,000 after buying an additional 100,530 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 879,705 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,543,000 after buying an additional 214,923 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 14.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

