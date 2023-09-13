Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Downgraded to Neutral at Redburn Atlantic

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Redburn Atlantic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $33.00 price objective on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Redburn Atlantic’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TPR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Tapestry from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Tapestry from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. OTR Global cut shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.48. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $47.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tapestry will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,564 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,622 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 34,804 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,494 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 10.8% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 196,096 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $8,454,000 after buying an additional 19,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

