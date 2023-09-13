Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stake Raised by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 198.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,911 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,251 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Target by 22.1% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,907 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc acquired a new position in Target during the first quarter worth about $303,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in Target by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,155 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Up 0.7 %

TGT stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,377,618. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.82. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $120.75 and a 12 month high of $181.70. The company has a market capitalization of $56.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. TheStreet cut shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Target from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Target

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.