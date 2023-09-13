TD Cowen Begins Coverage on Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Research analysts at TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UEC. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uranium Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Shares of UEC stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.94. 2,953,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,200,285. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 492.49 and a beta of 2.02. Uranium Energy has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $4.99.

In other news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 50,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,730 shares in the company, valued at $246,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 10.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 120,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 104,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

