Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Sets New 1-Year High at $56.72

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$56.72 and last traded at C$56.43, with a volume of 62070 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$55.88.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TECK.B. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$67.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$64.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$63.64.
Teck Resources Stock Down 0.2 %
Teck Resources Company Profile
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.
