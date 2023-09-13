Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Tecsys in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 11th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Tecsys’ current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Tecsys’ FY2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Tecsys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

Tecsys Stock Performance

TSE TCS traded up C$0.30 on Wednesday, hitting C$30.45. 5,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$27.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.85. Tecsys has a 12 month low of C$23.75 and a 12 month high of C$32.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$443.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.36 and a beta of 0.55.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.01). Tecsys had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of C$41.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$37.85 million.

Tecsys Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 214.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter Brereton sold 39,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.81, for a total value of C$1,174,431.26. In related news, Director David Brereton sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.69, for a total transaction of C$137,724.96. Also, Director Peter Brereton sold 39,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.81, for a total transaction of C$1,174,431.26. Corporate insiders own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

Tecsys Company Profile

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

