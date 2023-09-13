Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of THQ traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.16. 26,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,306. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.77. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $21.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 12.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 76,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 825,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 26,797 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 1,093.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter.

About Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

