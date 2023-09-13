Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID decreased its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. Teleflex makes up 1.4% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned about 0.17% of Teleflex worth $19,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Teleflex by 526.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 213 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TFX stock traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $210.96. The stock had a trading volume of 9,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,976. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.35. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $182.65 and a 1 year high of $276.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.87 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.46%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $261.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. CL King assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $293.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Stephens increased their price objective on Teleflex from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.92.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

