Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Trading Down 3.5%

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.24 and last traded at $1.24. 365,468 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 9,932,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Tellurian Trading Down 3.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $715.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 2.32.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $31.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.63 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 26.37% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tellurian

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tellurian

In related news, Director Jonathan S. Gross purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TELL. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Tellurian during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 32.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 27,689 net acres of natural gas assets and 143 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

