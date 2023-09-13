Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0473 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.

TEI traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.02. The company had a trading volume of 36,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,163. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $5.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

