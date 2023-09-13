Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (TEI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on September 29th

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0473 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Price Performance
TEI remained flat at $5.01 on Wednesday. 72,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,318. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.07. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $5.98.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.
