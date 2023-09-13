Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (TEI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on September 29th

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0473 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Price Performance

TEI remained flat at $5.01 on Wednesday. 72,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,318. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.07. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $5.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 43.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 310,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 36.3% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

