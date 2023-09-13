Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on September 29th

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0298 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th.

Templeton Global Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of GIM stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.02. 68,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,443. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average is $4.19. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $4.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Templeton Global Income Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,010,910 shares of Templeton Global Income Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $16,725,494.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,586,903 shares in the company, valued at $144,227,385.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Templeton Global Income Fund

Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

