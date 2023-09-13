Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on September 29th

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0298 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th.

Templeton Global Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE GIM traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.02. 80,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,512. Templeton Global Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $4.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.19.

Get Templeton Global Income Fund alerts:

Insider Activity at Templeton Global Income Fund

In other Templeton Global Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,010,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $16,725,494.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,586,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,227,385.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Templeton Global Income Fund

About Templeton Global Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIM. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Global Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Global Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.