Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,005,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,619 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Texas Instruments worth $186,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,615,000. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 18,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 94.6% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 226.3% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TXN stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $165.18. 661,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,076,237. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $145.97 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

