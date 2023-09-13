The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stake Raised by Cravens & Co Advisors LLC

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,886 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises 1.0% of Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 734.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $926,140,000 after buying an additional 3,837,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,636,970,000 after buying an additional 2,682,272 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 1,071.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,592,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $550,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,800 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Boeing by 1,050.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,735,800 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $368,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,900 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boeing Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $209.86. 1,178,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,650,496. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $243.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.95. The company has a market cap of $126.25 billion, a PE ratio of -28.02 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Boeing from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.13.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

