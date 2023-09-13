The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Declares $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Buckle has raised its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years. Buckle has a dividend payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Buckle alerts:

Buckle Stock Down 0.9 %

Buckle stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,650. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.08. Buckle has a twelve month low of $30.18 and a twelve month high of $50.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $292.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.40 million. Buckle had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 57.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share.

In other Buckle news, SVP Brett P. Milkie sold 15,000 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $568,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,375.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Buckle

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 10,057 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle during the 2nd quarter valued at $600,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle in the 2nd quarter valued at $605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BKE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Buckle from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Buckle

About Buckle

(Get Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.