The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Given “Hold” Rating at Truist Financial

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Truist Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.80.

The Ensign Group stock traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.61. 116,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The Ensign Group has a 12-month low of $78.84 and a 12-month high of $104.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.77.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $921.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.96 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 7.10%. Equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Chad Keetch sold 11,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $1,122,193.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,191 shares in the company, valued at $8,670,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Chad Keetch sold 11,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $1,122,193.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,670,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 14,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $1,385,530.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 939,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,231,301.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,955 shares of company stock valued at $5,632,909 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

