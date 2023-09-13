The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLU opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $16.70.
In other news, Director Michael J. Melarkey sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $54,316.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.
