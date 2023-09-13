The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLU opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $16.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael J. Melarkey sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $54,316.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $167,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

