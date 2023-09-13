The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,250,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 1.2% of Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $736,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,070,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,981,052,000 after purchasing an additional 22,635 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,038,425,000 after buying an additional 1,696,350 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,650,142,000 after buying an additional 144,177 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,396,236,000 after acquiring an additional 52,016 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 608.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,390,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $13,436,550.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,099,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,665,868.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,159,686 shares of company stock worth $18,390,027 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Citigroup cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 target price for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.04.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $330.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $334.50 and a 200-day moving average of $330.90. The firm has a market cap of $109.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $287.75 and a twelve month high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

