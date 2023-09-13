The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 771,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,152 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Kraft Heinz worth $29,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.2% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 102.9% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 13,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,232,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.19. 1,966,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,104,449. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $42.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.