The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by AMI Investment Management Inc.

AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,163 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 1.7% of AMI Investment Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $2,115,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its position in Walt Disney by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 283,740 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,411,000 after purchasing an additional 47,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 171,274 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $17,150,000 after purchasing an additional 23,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.35.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $83.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $153.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.03, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.75 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm's revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

