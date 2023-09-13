The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,695 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,369,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,037,837. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.91. The stock has a market cap of $152.77 billion, a PE ratio of 68.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.75 and a 1-year high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

