TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TXMD

TherapeuticsMD Price Performance

TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.88. TherapeuticsMD has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $8.93.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter. TherapeuticsMD had a net margin of 61.23% and a return on equity of 232.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TherapeuticsMD

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 258.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 13,069 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 339.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 44,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TherapeuticsMD

(Get Free Report)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.