Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.45

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 88990 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Thoughtworks from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen cut Thoughtworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Thoughtworks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.17 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average of $6.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $287.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.92 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thoughtworks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Thoughtworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 227.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 79,442 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 6.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 217,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,951 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 74.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 16,286 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 24,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.