Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Raises Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Topaz Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE TPZ opened at C$22.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.63 and a beta of 0.64. Topaz Energy has a 12 month low of C$17.76 and a 12 month high of C$24.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.43, a current ratio of 8.76 and a quick ratio of 7.17.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.01). Topaz Energy had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of C$74.68 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Topaz Energy will post 0.3804498 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Topaz Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Desjardins lifted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$26.25 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.56.

About Topaz Energy

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates through two segments: the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6.1 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Featured Articles

