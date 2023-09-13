Toroso Investments LLC Buys Shares of 215,426 Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 215,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,119,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGLT. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,752.9% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VGLT traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $58.56. The stock had a trading volume of 106,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,681. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.83. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.04 and a 1 year high of $67.25.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1813 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

