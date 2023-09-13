Toroso Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Toroso Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 546,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,535 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 159.7% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,563,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,588,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.80 billion, a PE ratio of -11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average is $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

