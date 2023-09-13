Toroso Investments LLC Grows Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,313,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,753,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,602 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,818,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,034,694,000 after purchasing an additional 721,775 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,632,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,325,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,464 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,780,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,263,468,000 after purchasing an additional 222,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,733,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,276,639,000 after purchasing an additional 202,952 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,073,631. The firm has a market cap of $149.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $145.97 and a one year high of $188.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.