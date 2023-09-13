Toroso Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $13,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,475.0% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of DE stock traded up $3.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $405.92. 100,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,855. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $328.62 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The stock has a market cap of $116.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $417.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $399.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 33.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 15.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on DE. Bank of America raised their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DE

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

