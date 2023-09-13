Toroso Investments LLC Has $17.55 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,641 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,185 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.6% of Toroso Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $17,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 517,457 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,050,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 230,567 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

CSCO stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.42. 1,459,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,372,346. The stock has a market cap of $229.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.01.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at $39,505,095.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,210 shares of company stock worth $2,767,284 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Bank of America downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.