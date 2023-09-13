Toroso Investments LLC Has $8.10 Million Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $8,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on EQIX. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $810.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $870.00 to $815.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $720.00 to $795.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $814.57.

Equinix Price Performance

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $772.56. The company had a trading volume of 14,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,473. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $821.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $782.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $742.96. The company has a market capitalization of $72.28 billion, a PE ratio of 89.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 157.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total transaction of $401,020.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,973.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.00, for a total transaction of $758,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,810,166. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total transaction of $401,020.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,973.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,584 shares of company stock worth $8,952,535 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

