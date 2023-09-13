Toroso Investments LLC Raises Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 606.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,196 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Corporation acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. ACT Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3,316.0% in the 1st quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 72,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,406,000 after acquiring an additional 70,797 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 4,889.2% in the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 45,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,555,000 after acquiring an additional 44,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.1 %

QQQ stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $373.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,404,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,432,910. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $387.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $372.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.29.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

