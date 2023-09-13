Toroso Investments LLC Sells 5,890 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Toroso Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,890 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises approximately 0.7% of Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $20,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 35,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,857,000. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.75.

IBM stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.85. 272,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,541,659. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.34. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The company has a market cap of $133.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.73, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 307.41%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

