Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:TPZ)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSE:TPZ traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $13.80. 570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,397. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.14. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $14.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth $158,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter valued at $193,000.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

