TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Raises Dividend to $0.81 Per Share

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.8058 per share on Thursday, October 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous dividend of $0.51.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TTE traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.45. TotalEnergies has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $66.06.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $56.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.61 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 7.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TotalEnergies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,045,000 after acquiring an additional 643,607 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after buying an additional 1,823,670 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in TotalEnergies by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,936,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,239,000 after acquiring an additional 231,309 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,242,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,355,000 after acquiring an additional 357,590 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,211,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,460,000 after purchasing an additional 39,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

