ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Short Interest Down 93.8% in August

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,800 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the August 15th total of 2,280,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 12,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 20.57% of the company’s stock.
TBLT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.24. The company had a trading volume of 153,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,158. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.53. ToughBuilt Industries has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.77.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of ToughBuilt Industries from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.
ToughBuilt Industries, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and distribution of home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.
