TPB Wealth Advisors Decreases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

TPB Wealth Advisors reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,217 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.4% of TPB Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. TPB Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock opened at $97.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $108.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.05 and its 200 day moving average is $97.70.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

