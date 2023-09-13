TPB Wealth Advisors Sells 1,087 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

TPB Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. TPB Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 62.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,210,343. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 227,364 shares of company stock worth $14,122,016. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO opened at $58.55 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The firm has a market cap of $253.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 75.72%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

