TPB Wealth Advisors Trims Holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF)

TPB Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 516,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,842 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares accounts for 2.5% of TPB Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. TPB Wealth Advisors owned 0.28% of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,137,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,887,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,406,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 768.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 369,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 327,223 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,357,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 0.5 %

TMF opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average is $7.65. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

