Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 105.5% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 198.0% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IWP opened at $94.94 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $75.88 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.67.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

