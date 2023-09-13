Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Acquires New Shares in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSMT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in PriceSmart in the 1st quarter worth $729,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in PriceSmart by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PriceSmart by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,643,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,495,000 after buying an additional 33,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PriceSmart by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSMT opened at $76.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.69. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.29 and a 1-year high of $82.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.29.

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 11th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $62,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,566,522.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

