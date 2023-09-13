Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Buys New Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,000. Northrop Grumman accounts for about 2.7% of Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,440.0% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOC opened at $424.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $440.07 and its 200-day moving average is $449.83. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $416.71 and a 52-week high of $556.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.52.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. Analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.78%.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,379,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $506.40.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

