Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Invests $2.75 Million in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,437 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,000. BHP Group accounts for about 2.0% of Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BHP shares. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,565.00.

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP Group stock opened at $56.49 on Wednesday. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $71.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.81 and a 200-day moving average of $59.54.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 5.9%.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

