Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Invests $2.92 Million in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 39,313 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,921,000. CVS Health accounts for about 2.1% of Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $70.53 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.62 and a 1-year high of $104.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Edward Jones downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Get Our Latest Report on CVS

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.