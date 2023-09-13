Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Invests $386,000 in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,772 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 235.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,937 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 531,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,799,000 after purchasing an additional 10,131 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,036,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,144,000 after purchasing an additional 45,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 173,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 19,466 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masco Stock Down 1.4 %

Masco stock opened at $55.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.21. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $63.85.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 403.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 32.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MAS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masco news, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $2,518,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,854.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $11,239,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,972,229.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,854.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

